The Point

Sign in to watch this video

Not a member? Create your free account now

The Point - S5 Ep. 1
News

Air Date: Tue 15 Feb 2022

Join John Paul Janke and Narelda Jacobs to get unique Indigenous perspectives and cutting-edge analysis of the biggest stories of the week

Episodes

Episodes

Advertisement
loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

Season 5

About the Show

Join John Paul Janke and Narelda Jacobs to get unique Indigenous perspectives and cutting edge analysis of the biggest stories of the week.

The Point is a production of NITV