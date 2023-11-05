The Perfect Stalker

The Perfect Stalker
Air Date: Sun 1 Oct 2023

The Perfect Stalker exists only in the imagination of Grace Winston, a woman who kills her husband and then uses the imaginary character to get her neighbor to "love and protect" her!

2016

About the Movie

