The Offroad Adventure Show

Sign in to watch this video

Not a member? Create your free account now

The Offroad Adventure Show - S8 Ep. 10
G | Lifestyle

Air Date: Sat 2 Jul 2022

Two old 1940's 4WD's, 1100 sand dunes, outback roads known to destroy even new 4WD's... Welcome to Simmo or Bust! An Offroad Adventure Show special.

Episodes
Video Extras
The Adventure HubGalleriesHome

Latest

Galleries

Advertisement
loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

Season 8

About the Show

It's a rivalry that's over 100 years old, and now it's time to take the battle OFFROAD! Leash and Borgy will show us across their favourite parts of NSW, pitting it against the best that Jillaroo Jess and Jamie Hazelden have to offer us from QLD!