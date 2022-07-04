Ronny McCarthy wants nothing more than to move away from his sports-crazed Boston family and hit the singles scene in search of a partner, but when his politically incorrect, outspoken father taps him to be the high-school assistant basketball coach instead of his more-athletic - and straight - siblings, he is touched by the gesture and rethinks his plans. With a new perspective, Ronny decides to embark on a different path, and he can be sure his tight-knit family will have plenty to say about it