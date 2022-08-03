The Masked Singer Australia

Who Has Sold 50 Million Records?
G | Light Entertainment

Air Date: Wed 3 Aug 2022

Someone who has sold 50 million records is behind the mask. Who is this megastar? The Masked Singer begins Sunday 7 August at 7:30pm on 10 and 10 play on demand.

Who Has Sold 50 Million Records?

Season 4