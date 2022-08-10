The Masked Singer Australia

Who Does Mel B Call?
G | Light Entertainment

Air Date: Wed 10 Aug 2022

Over three big nights, two new masks arrive. It all starts 7.30 Sunday on 10 and 10 play on demand.

Who Does Mel B Call?

Who Does Mel B Call?

Zombie's 'Maneater' Performance

Zombie's 'Maneater' Performance

Zombie comes alive during their performance of Nelly Furtado's 'Maneater' during episode three of The Masked Singer Australia.

Extended Reveal: Thong

Extended Reveal: Thong

SPOILER ALERT! The celebrity behind the Thong mask shares their experience of The Masked Singer

Blowfly's 'Easy On Me' Performance

Blowfly's 'Easy On Me' Performance

Blowfly shares this flawless performance of Adele's 'Easy On Me' during episode three of The Masked Singer Australia.

Tiger's 'Feeling Good' Performance

Tiger's 'Feeling Good' Performance

Tiger unleashes their roar with this brilliant performance of Michael Buble's 'Feeling Good' during episode two of The Masked Singer Australia.

Extended Reveal: Caterpillar

Extended Reveal: Caterpillar

SPOILER ALERT! The celebrity behind the Caterpillar mask shares their experience of The Masked Singer

Osher's Top Five Episodes

Osher's Top Five Episodes

Find out Osher's five favourite episodes from previous seasons of The Masked Singer Australia.

Extended Reveal: Knight

Extended Reveal: Knight

SPOILER ALERT! The celebrity behind the Knight masks shares their experience of The Masked Singer.

Season 4