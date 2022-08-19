The Masked Singer Australia

The Biggest Mega Stars Are Still To Come
G | Light Entertainment

Who is the Grammy Award winner who has sold over 50 million records? Tune in 7.30 Sunday on 10 and live streamed on 10 play

Episodes
Video Extras
MasksArticles
More

Extras

Advertisement
image-placeholder40 secs

The Biggest Mega Stars Are Still To Come

Who is the Grammy Award winner who has sold over 50 million records? Tune in 7.30 Sunday on 10 and live streamed on 10 play

image-placeholder2 mins

Snapdragon's 'Therefore I Am' Performance

Snapdragon owns the stage with their performance of Billie Eilish's 'Therefore I Am' during episode six of The Masked Singer Australia

image-placeholder2 mins

Extended Reveal: Gnome

SPOILER ALERT! The celebrity behind the Gnome mask shares their experience of The Masked Singer

image-placeholder2 mins

Extended Reveal: Zombie

SPOILER ALERT! The celebrity behind the Zombie mask shares their experience of The Masked Singer

image-placeholder2 mins

Microphone's 'Ain't Nobody' Performance

Microphone takes control with their performance of Felix Jaehn's 'Ain't Nobody' during episode 5 of The Masked Singer Australia.

image-placeholder2 mins

Extended Reveal: Tiger

SPOILER ALERT! The celebrity behind the Tiger mask shares their experience of The Masked Singer

image-placeholder2 mins

Rooster's 'California Dreamin' Performance

Rooster shocks the judges with their performance of The Mamas & The Papas 'California Dreamin' during episode four of The Masked Singer Australia

image-placeholder40 secs

Who Does Mel B Call?

Over three big nights, two new masks arrive. It all starts 7.30 Sunday on 10 and 10 play on demand.

Season 4