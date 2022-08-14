Extras
Extended Reveal: Tiger
SPOILER ALERT! The celebrity behind the Tiger mask shares their experience of The Masked Singer
Rooster's 'California Dreamin' Performance
Rooster shocks the judges with their performance of The Mamas & The Papas 'California Dreamin' during episode four of The Masked Singer Australia
Who Does Mel B Call?
Over three big nights, two new masks arrive. It all starts 7.30 Sunday on 10 and 10 play on demand.
Extended Reveal: Thong
SPOILER ALERT! The celebrity behind the Thong mask shares their experience of The Masked Singer
Zombie's 'Maneater' Performance
Zombie comes alive during their performance of Nelly Furtado's 'Maneater' during episode three of The Masked Singer Australia
Blowfly's 'Easy On Me' Performance
Blowfly shares this flawless performance of Adele's 'Easy On Me' during episode three of The Masked Singer Australia.
Tiger's 'Feeling Good' Performance
Tiger unleashes their roar with this brilliant performance of Michael Buble's 'Feeling Good' during episode two of The Masked Singer Australia.