The Masked Singer Australia

Osher's Top Five Episodes
G | Light Entertainment

Air Date: Mon 8 Aug 2022

Find out Osher's five favourite episodes from previous seasons of The Masked Singer Australia.

image-placeholder4 mins

image-placeholder2 mins

Extended Reveal: Knight

SPOILER ALERT! The celebrity behind the Knight masks shares their experience of The Masked Singer.

image-placeholder2 mins

Mirrorball's 'Xanadu' Performance

Mirrorball shines on stage, performing Olivia-Newton John's iconic Xanadu

image-placeholder4 mins

Osher's Top Five Moments

Osher looks back on his all-time favourite moments from The Masked Singer

image-placeholder4 mins

Osher's Top Five Masks

Find out Osher's five favourite masks from across The Masked Singer Australia series.

image-placeholder20 secs

Who Has Sold 50 Million Records?

Someone who has sold 50 million records is behind the mask. Who is this megastar? The Masked Singer begins Sunday 7 August at 7:30pm on 10 and 10 play on demand.

image-placeholder20 secs

Commonwealth Games Superstar

A gold medal winning legend of Australian sport is behind one of these masks. Who will it be? The Masked Singer begins Sunday 7:30pm on 10 and 10 play on demand.

image-placeholder20 secs

Neighbours Royalty

A Neighbours royalty is behind one of these masks. Who will it be? The Masked Singer begins Sunday 7:30pm on 10 and 10 play on demand.

Season 4