Extras
Extended Reveal: Microphone
SPOILER ALERT! The celebrity behind the Microphone mask shares their experience of The Masked Singer
Mirrorball's 'Fantasy' Performance
Mirrorball soars on stage for their performance of Earth, Wind & Fire's 'Fantasy' during episode nine of The Masked Singer Australia.
Snapdragon's 'Stay' Performance
Snapdragon's flawless performance of Rhianna's 'Stay' gives the judges gooseys during episode eight of The Masked Singer Australia.
Extended Reveal: Blowfly
SPOILER ALERT! The celebrity behind the Blowfly mask shares their experience of The Masked Singer
Mirrorball's 'Levitating' Performance
Mirrorball glows on stage with their performance of Dua Lipa's 'Levitating' during episode seven of The Masked Singer Australia.
Extended Reveal: Popcorn
SPOILER ALERT! The celebrity behind the Popcorn mask shares their experience of The Masked Singer
The Biggest Mega Stars Are Still To Come
Who is the Grammy Award winner who has sold over 50 million records? Tune in 7.30 Sunday on 10 and live streamed on 10 play