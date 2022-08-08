Extras
Extended Reveal: Caterpillar
SPOILER ALERT! The celebrity behind the Caterpillar mask shares their experience of The Masked Singer
Osher's Top Five Episodes
Find out Osher's five favourite episodes from previous seasons of The Masked Singer Australia.
Extended Reveal: Knight
SPOILER ALERT! The celebrity behind the Knight masks shares their experience of The Masked Singer.
Mirrorball's 'Xanadu' Performance
Mirrorball shines on stage, performing Olivia-Newton John's iconic 'Xanadu'.
Osher's Top Five Masks
Find out Osher's five favourite masks from across The Masked Singer Australia series.
Who Has Sold 50 Million Records?
Someone who has sold 50 million records is behind the mask. Who is this megastar? The Masked Singer begins Sunday 7 August at 7:30pm on 10 and 10 play on demand.