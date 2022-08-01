The Masked Singer Australia

Sign in to watch this video

Not a member? Create your free account now

Commonwealth Games Superstar
G | Light Entertainment

Air Date: Tue 2 Aug 2022

A gold medal winning legend of Australian sport is behind one of these masks. Who will it be? The Masked Singer begins Sunday 7:30pm on 10 and 10 play on demand.

Episodes
Extras
MasksArticlesHome

Extras

Advertisement
image-placeholder20 secs

Commonwealth Games Superstar

A gold medal winning legend of Australian sport is behind one of these masks. Who will it be? The Masked Singer begins Sunday 7:30pm on 10 and 10 play on demand.

image-placeholder20 secs

Neighbours Royalty

A Neighbours royalty is behind one of these masks. Who will it be? The Masked Singer begins Sunday 7:30pm on 10 and 10 play on demand.

image-placeholder20 secs

Have You Got Gooseys?

Wait until you see who's under the masks! The Masked Singer begins on Sunday August 7 at 7:30pm on 10 and 10 play on demand

image-placeholder57 secs

Who Is Snapdragon?

Which celebrity has this incredible voice? The Masked Singer Australia begins Sunday August 7 on 10 and 10 play on demand.

image-placeholder20 secs

Who's Under The Mask?

The Masked Singer begins Sunday August 7 at 7:30pm on 10 and 10 play on demand.

image-placeholder48 secs

The Biggest Stars Ever

From a Grammy award winner to a gold medalist, get ready for the biggest stars ever. The Masked Singer Australia premieres Sunday, 7 August at 7.30pm on 10 and 10 Play.

image-placeholder30 secs

You Masked For It

Get ready, because the brand new season of The Masked Singer Australia will premiere on Sunday, 7 August at 7.30pm on 10 and 10 Play.

image-placeholder30 secs

Hughesy Guesses Absolutely Everybody

Hughesy is one of the judges on the panel, will he be able to guess who's under the masks? Find out on The Masked Singer, coming soon to 10.

Season 4