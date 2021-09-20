Unmasked: Pinata

Extras
Unmasked: Vampire
SPOILER ALERT! The winner of The Masked Singer Australia is revealed! Did you guess who was under the Vampire mask?
Behind The Mask With Bonnie: Ep 12
Vampire has come out on top as winner of The Masked Singer Australia, 2021! Bonnie breaks down this celebs time on the show with them
Unmasked: Dolly
SPOILER ALERT! This celebrity tells us what surprised her the most during her Masked Singer experience!
Behind The Mask With Bonnie: Ep 11
Dolly sang her heart out and made it to the final two on The Masked Singer! Bonnie chats to this celeb after being unmasked
Unmasked: Mullet
SPOILER ALERT! The celebrity behind the Mullet masks shares their experience of The Masked Singer
Mullet’s ‘Born To Be Wild’ Performance
Mullet pulls out all the stops by belting out Steppenwolf's iconic Born To Be Wild
Dolly’s ‘You've Got The Love’ Performance
Dolly lets loose with a memorable take on Florence + the Machine
Vampire’s ‘Live and Let Die’ Performance
Vampire truly sinks her teeth into Wings' classic Bond anthem 'Live and Let Die'
Group 'On A Night Like This' Performance
The Masks make their final group performance count with Kylie Minogue's perfect pop hit