Pavlova’s ‘Cover Me In Sunshine’ Performance

Performances
Advertisement
Mullet’s ‘Born To Be Wild’ Performance
Mullet pulls out all the stops by belting out Steppenwolf's iconic Born To Be Wild
Dolly’s ‘You've Got The Love’ Performance
Dolly lets loose with a memorable take on Florence + the Machine
Vampire’s ‘Live and Let Die’ Performance
Vampire truly sinks her teeth into Wings' classic Bond anthem 'Live and Let Die'
Group 'On A Night Like This' Performance
The Masks make their final group performance count with Kylie Minogue's perfect pop hit
Mullet’s ‘Blame It On Me’ Performance
Mullet turns on the cool as he croons through the George Ezra hit 'Blame It On Me'
Dolly’s ‘I Can't Make You Love Me’ Performance
Dolly performance of Bonnie Raitt’s ‘I Can’t Make You Love Me’ captured the panel’s hearts
The Final Four's 'Only Human' Performance
The final four’s performance of the Jonas Brothers’ ‘Only Human’ had everyone with their hands in the air