The Masked Singer Australia

Kebab’s ‘Juice’ Performance
G | Light Entertainment

Air Date: Mon 4 Oct 2021

Kebab’s performance of Lizzo’s ‘Juice’ had the crowd thirsty for more

image-placeholder2 mins

Mullet’s ‘Born To Be Wild’ Performance

Mullet pulls out all the stops by belting out Steppenwolf's iconic Born To Be Wild

image-placeholder2 mins

Dolly’s ‘You've Got The Love’ Performance

Dolly lets loose with a memorable take on Florence + the Machine

image-placeholder2 mins

Vampire’s ‘Live and Let Die’ Performance

Vampire truly sinks her teeth into Wings' classic Bond anthem 'Live and Let Die'

image-placeholder3 mins

Group 'On A Night Like This' Performance

The Masks make their final group performance count with Kylie Minogue's perfect pop hit

image-placeholder2 mins

Mullet’s ‘Blame It On Me’ Performance

Mullet turns on the cool as he croons through the George Ezra hit 'Blame It On Me'

image-placeholder2 mins

Dolly’s ‘I Can't Make You Love Me’ Performance

Dolly performance of Bonnie Raitt’s ‘I Can’t Make You Love Me’ captured the panel’s hearts

image-placeholder1 mins

The Final Four's 'Only Human' Performance

The final four’s performance of the Jonas Brothers’ ‘Only Human’ had everyone with their hands in the air

image-placeholder2 mins

Season 3