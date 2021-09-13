In The Spotlight: Atlantis

In The Spotlight
In The Spotlight: Lightning
Will Lightning's flashy answers strike a chord with our resident detective?
In The Spotlight: Baby
Will Ang be left cooing over Baby, or make getting answers look like child's play?
In The Spotlight: Duster
Will Duster dish the dirt on their identity, or escape Ang's questioning squeaky clean?
In The Spotlight: Kebab
Can Ang unwrap Kebab's true identity, or has she bitten off more than she can chew?
In The Spotlight: Professor
The Professor knows a thing or two, but is Ang Bishop about to discover a whole lot more?