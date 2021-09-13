The Masked Singer Australia

In The Spotlight: Atlantis
G | Light Entertainment

Air Date: Tue 14 Sep 2021

Can Ang discover Atlantis' true identity, or will she be left all at sea?

Episodes
Video Extras
MasksArticles

In The Spotlight

Advertisement
image-placeholder2 mins

In The Spotlight: Lightning

Will Lightning's flashy answers strike a chord with our resident detective?

image-placeholder2 mins

In The Spotlight: Atlantis

Can Ang discover Atlantis' true identity, or will she be left all at sea?

image-placeholder2 mins

In The Spotlight: Baby

Will Ang be left cooing over Baby, or make getting answers look like child's play?

image-placeholder2 mins

In The Spotlight: Pinata

Will our colourful Pinata burst and spill its secrets to Ang?

image-placeholder2 mins

In The Spotlight: Duster

Will Duster dish the dirt on their identity, or escape Ang's questioning squeaky clean?

image-placeholder2 mins

In The Spotlight: Kebab

Can Ang unwrap Kebab's true identity, or has she bitten off more than she can chew?

image-placeholder2 mins

In The Spotlight: Professor

The Professor knows a thing or two, but is Ang Bishop about to discover a whole lot more?

image-placeholder2 mins

In The Spotlight: Pavlova

Pavlova sure is sweet, but will their cryptic answers give Angela Bishop a toothache?

Season 3