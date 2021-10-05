Behind The Mask
Behind The Mask With Bonnie: Ep 12
Vampire has come out on top as winner of The Masked Singer Australia, 2021! Bonnie breaks down this celebs time on the show with them
Behind The Mask With Bonnie: Ep 11
Dolly sang her heart out and made it to the final two on The Masked Singer! Bonnie chats to this celeb after being unmasked
Behind The Mask With Bonnie: Ep 10
Mullet swam right it to the finale with some amazing performances! Now Bonnie Anderson chats to the celeb in their own home.
Behind The Mask With Bonnie: Ep 9
It was Kebab's time to wrap up on The Masked Singer! Bonnie Anderson chats to this celebrity in their own home.
Behind The Mask With Bonnie: Ep 8
Bonnie Anderson chats to the celebrity behind the Baby mask! Did you guess who it was?
Behind The Mask With Bonnie: Ep 7
Lightning's performances were electric and she lit up the stage! Bonnie Anderson chats to the celebrity behind the mask
Behind The Mask With Bonnie: Ep 5
Pavlova's performances were so sweet! Bonnie Anderson chats to the celebrity behind the mask