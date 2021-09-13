The Masked Singer Australia

Unmasked: Volcano
G | Light Entertainment

Air Date: Mon 13 Sep 2021

SPOILER ALERT! Did you guess who the hot head under the Volcano mask was?

8 mins

Unmasked: Vampire

SPOILER ALERT! The winner of The Masked Singer Australia is revealed! Did you guess who was under the Vampire mask?

8 mins

Behind The Mask With Bonnie: Ep 12

Vampire has come out on top as winner of The Masked Singer Australia, 2021! Bonnie breaks down this celebs time on the show with them

2 mins

Unmasked: Dolly

SPOILER ALERT! This celebrity tells us what surprised her the most during her Masked Singer experience!

8 mins

Behind The Mask With Bonnie: Ep 11

Dolly sang her heart out and made it to the final two on The Masked Singer! Bonnie chats to this celeb after being unmasked

3 mins

Unmasked: Mullet

SPOILER ALERT! The celebrity behind the Mullet masks shares their experience of The Masked Singer

2 mins

Mullet’s ‘Born To Be Wild’ Performance

Mullet pulls out all the stops by belting out Steppenwolf's iconic Born To Be Wild

2 mins

Dolly’s ‘You've Got The Love’ Performance

Dolly lets loose with a memorable take on Florence + the Machine

2 mins

Vampire’s ‘Live and Let Die’ Performance

Vampire truly sinks her teeth into Wings' classic Bond anthem 'Live and Let Die'

3 mins

Group 'On A Night Like This' Performance

The Masks make their final group performance count with Kylie Minogue's perfect pop hit

8 mins

Behind The Mask With Bonnie: Ep 10

Mullet swam right it to the finale with some amazing performances! Now Bonnie Anderson chats to the celeb in their own home.

