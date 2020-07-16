Urzila Carlson Joins The Masked Singer Australia Panel

Who's Behind The Echidna Mask?

Urzila will replace the wonderful Lindsay Lohan for season two of The Masked Singer Australia, joining Jackie O, Dave Hughes and Dannii Minogue on the panel of Australia's wildest guessing game.

No stranger to Network 10, this beloved stand up comic is Have You Been Paying Attention? royalty, known for her hilarious one-liners and her ability to stay on top of the leader-board time and time again.

Don't write her off as that extremely funny chick you would love to have round for a barbecue, because it's her pop culture aptitude that will make her one to watch this season.

Host Osher Günsberg said: "We couldn't be more excited to welcome Urzila into the bonkers world of The Masked Singer Australia. She is an absolute crack up, and will fit right in as the panel tries to guess who is who!"

As she prepares to kick-start her glitzy prime time role, new panelist Urzila Carlson said:

Being on The Masked Singer Australia is very exciting - it's not something I thought I would ever do, but when I got the call to say 'Lindsay can't make it because of Cyrus The Virus, could you step in?', I immediately said yes. I'm pumped to do the show, but I'm also upset that Lindsay can't be the other panelist. But for anyone who is at home and angry, think about this - I have to wear her wardrobe because they've already spent the money, so they are just putting in a few clips for me. Spare a thought for me, and tune in just for that, and the amazing talent under the masks!

It's safe to say, we're chuffed to bits that Urzila can join us for the madness that will ensue when The Masked Singer Australia returns to 10.

