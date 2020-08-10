BackThe Masked Singer Season 2 Guessing Guide10 Aug 202010 Aug 2020The Masked Singer Australia is back - and so's our official Guessing Guide!Follow the clues, make your own masks and join in the fun with The Masked Singer season 2 Guessing Guide.NEXT STORYSay G’day To Mirrorball, Zombie and Thong On The Masked SingerThe Masked SingerWizardBushrangerCactusFrillneckPuppetHammerheadBig WGoldfishSlothKittenGuessing GuideThe Masked Singer AustraliaDragonflyEchidnaQueenAdvertisementRelated ArticlesSay G’day To Mirrorball, Zombie and Thong On The Masked SingerThe Masked Singer Australia. Coming Soon To 10 And 10 Play.Meet The New Masked Singer Panel In The Biggest Reveal YetMel B, Chrissie Swan And Abbie Chatfield Join Dave Hughes On The Masked Singer Australia.International Superstar Anastacia Wins The Masked Singer Australia 2021Performing as Vampire all season long, Anastacia was unmasked at the grand finale and crowned champion of the season.Every Clue You Missed From The Grand Finale Of The Masked Singer Australia 2021Our final three masks have been revealed and a winner crowned! But did you get all these clues?Every Clue You Missed From Episode 10 Of The Masked Singer Australia 2021We’re so close to the grand finale of The Masked Singer Australia 2021, and with just four masks remaining have you cracked the case?