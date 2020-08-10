The Masked Singer Australia

Episodes
Video Extras
MasksArticles
Back

The Masked Singer Season 2 Guessing Guide

The Masked Singer Season 2 Guessing Guide

The Masked Singer Australia is back - and so's our official Guessing Guide!

Follow the clues, make your own masks and join in the fun with The Masked Singer season 2 Guessing Guide.

Say G’day To Mirrorball, Zombie and Thong On The Masked Singer
NEXT STORY

Say G’day To Mirrorball, Zombie and Thong On The Masked Singer

Advertisement

Related Articles

Say G’day To Mirrorball, Zombie and Thong On The Masked Singer

Say G’day To Mirrorball, Zombie and Thong On The Masked Singer

The Masked Singer Australia. Coming Soon To 10 And 10 Play.
Meet The New Masked Singer Panel In The Biggest Reveal Yet

Meet The New Masked Singer Panel In The Biggest Reveal Yet

Mel B, Chrissie Swan And Abbie Chatfield Join Dave Hughes On The Masked Singer Australia.
International Superstar Anastacia Wins The Masked Singer Australia 2021

International Superstar Anastacia Wins The Masked Singer Australia 2021

Performing as Vampire all season long, Anastacia was unmasked at the grand finale and crowned champion of the season.
Every Clue You Missed From The Grand Finale Of The Masked Singer Australia 2021

Every Clue You Missed From The Grand Finale Of The Masked Singer Australia 2021

Our final three masks have been revealed and a winner crowned! But did you get all these clues?
Every Clue You Missed From Episode 10 Of The Masked Singer Australia 2021

Every Clue You Missed From Episode 10 Of The Masked Singer Australia 2021

We’re so close to the grand finale of The Masked Singer Australia 2021, and with just four masks remaining have you cracked the case?