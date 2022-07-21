The Masked Singer Australia

EpisodesExtrasMasksArticlesHome
Back

The Masked Singer Premiere Date Has Been Announced

The Masked Singer Premiere Date Has Been Announced

The Masked Singer Australia. Premieres Sunday, 7 August At 7.30pm On 10 And 10 Play.

Are you ready for the return of the most bonkers, mind-bending and highly-addictive singing competition on TV?

Well get ready, because the brand new season of The Masked Singer Australia will premiere on Sunday, 7 August at 7.30pm on 10 and 10 Play.

In what is set to be the biggest and best season yet, concealed powerhouse performers will take to the stage, disguised as the most bizarre characters. Hot on their tail is our superstar guessing panel: Mel B, Chrissie Swan, Abbie Chatfield and Dave Hughes, who will try to figure out who is behind the mask.

Hosted by Osher Günsberg, click on the link below to see what Australia has been masking for.

The Masked Singer Australia. Premieres Sunday, 7 August At 7.30pm On 10 and 10 Play.

The Masked Singer Australia 2022: Meet The Masks
NEXT STORY

The Masked Singer Australia 2022: Meet The Masks

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    The Masked Singer Australia 2022: Meet The Masks

    The Masked Singer Australia 2022: Meet The Masks

    A brand new batch of top-secret celebrities will be donning some incredible outfits in order to hide their true identities, meet the masks for 2022!
    First Look At The Masked Singer Australia

    First Look At The Masked Singer Australia

    New Masks Revealed. The Masked Singer Australia. Coming Soon To 10 And 10 Play.
    Say G’day To Mirrorball, Zombie and Thong On The Masked Singer

    Say G’day To Mirrorball, Zombie and Thong On The Masked Singer

    The Masked Singer Australia. Coming Soon To 10 And 10 Play.
    Meet The New Masked Singer Panel In The Biggest Reveal Yet

    Meet The New Masked Singer Panel In The Biggest Reveal Yet

    Mel B, Chrissie Swan And Abbie Chatfield Join Dave Hughes On The Masked Singer Australia.
    International Superstar Anastacia Wins The Masked Singer Australia 2021

    International Superstar Anastacia Wins The Masked Singer Australia 2021

    Performing as Vampire all season long, Anastacia was unmasked at the grand finale and crowned champion of the season.