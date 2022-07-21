The Masked Singer Premiere Date Has Been Announced

Are you ready for the return of the most bonkers, mind-bending and highly-addictive singing competition on TV?

Well get ready, because the brand new season of The Masked Singer Australia will premiere on Sunday, 7 August at 7.30pm on 10 and 10 Play.

In what is set to be the biggest and best season yet, concealed powerhouse performers will take to the stage, disguised as the most bizarre characters. Hot on their tail is our superstar guessing panel: Mel B, Chrissie Swan, Abbie Chatfield and Dave Hughes, who will try to figure out who is behind the mask.

Hosted by Osher Günsberg, click on the link below to see what Australia has been masking for.

The Masked Singer Australia. Premieres Sunday, 7 August At 7.30pm On 10 and 10 Play.