BackThe Masked Singer Guessing Guide23 Sep 201923 Sep 2019Are you ready for the guessing games to begin?Follow the clues, make your own masks and join in the fun with The Masked Singer Guessing Guide.NEXT STORYThe Masked Singer Australia 2022: Meet The MasksAdvertisementRelated ArticlesThe Masked Singer Australia 2022: Meet The MasksA brand new batch of top-secret celebrities will be donning some incredible outfits in order to hide their true identities, meet the masks for 2022!First Look At The Masked Singer AustraliaNew Masks Revealed. The Masked Singer Australia. Coming Soon To 10 And 10 Play.Say G’day To Mirrorball, Zombie and Thong On The Masked SingerThe Masked Singer Australia. Coming Soon To 10 And 10 Play.Meet The New Masked Singer Panel In The Biggest Reveal YetMel B, Chrissie Swan And Abbie Chatfield Join Dave Hughes On The Masked Singer Australia.International Superstar Anastacia Wins The Masked Singer Australia 2021Performing as Vampire all season long, Anastacia was unmasked at the grand finale and crowned champion of the season.