The Masked Singer Australia: Meet The Next Gen Of Masked Singers

Get your first look at The Masked Singer Australia Season 3. Can you guess their names?

Are you ready for the return of the whackiest, most mind-bending and highly-addictive singing competition on TV?

The Masked Singer Australia is back baby. Literally, featuring a baby.

That’s right. Mystery celebrities from Australia and abroad are hiding behind the insanely fabulous costumes of Baby, Mullet, Kebab, Piñata, Atlantis and Vampire. Plus, many more that we’re just itching to share with you.

Have we lost the plot? Quite possibly, thanks for masking.

The Masked Singer Australia is coming soon to 10 And 10 Play On Demand.

The Masked Singer Australia 2022: Meet The Masks
The Masked Singer Australia 2022: Meet The Masks

    A brand new batch of top-secret celebrities will be donning some incredible outfits in order to hide their true identities, meet the masks for 2022!
    New Masks Revealed. The Masked Singer Australia. Coming Soon To 10 And 10 Play.
    The Masked Singer Australia. Coming Soon To 10 And 10 Play.
    Mel B, Chrissie Swan And Abbie Chatfield Join Dave Hughes On The Masked Singer Australia.
    Performing as Vampire all season long, Anastacia was unmasked at the grand finale and crowned champion of the season.