The Best Tweets From Week 1 Of The Masked Singer: The Good, The Bad And The Funny.

So far this season, we have unmasked three contestants. And the twitter community hasn’t been lacking with their own wild guesses and brilliant commentary.

Here are 11 of the best tweets from week one of The Masked Singer.

Starting off with an Aussie clash of the ages...

Blowfly versus Thong. A battle as old as time. The classic Australian summer duel. #MaskedSingerAU — Kath2015DG (@Kath2015DG) August 9, 2022

This tweet stole our hearts...

When Lisa said "i needed a bit of cheering up", It didn't make the show - but I was so overcome I just hugged Lisa. thank goodness they cut away because I legit teared up. What an absolute goddess of a human. #MaskedSingerAU — Osher Günsberg (@oshergunsberg) August 8, 2022

SPOILER ALERT: We found Alibrandi...

LMFAO WHAT??? WE'VE BEEN LOOKING FOR ALI BRANDI ALL THIS TIME?????? #MaskedSingerAU — taryn | wanda maximoff apologist 🐝 (@thereafter) August 9, 2022

We may need an encore from the Thong after reading this one...

if the thong doesn't sing 'thong song' by sisqo i will be extremely disappointed #maskedsingerau — laura | 💙💛 💜🦜 (@laurovision) August 7, 2022

Some deserved love for one of our new judges...

Chrissie is such a strong judge, takes it seriously, listens and pays attention to everything. I love it #MaskedSingerAU — gemma rogers (@gemma92rogers) August 8, 2022

No one was expecting the Knight’s true identity...

I never would’ve imagined THAT soft, James Blunt-esque voice coming out of Toadfish Rebecchi’s mouth, NEVER IN A MILLION YEARS... 😮#MaskedSingerAU pic.twitter.com/fmgkh8A3A0 — seapunk aesthete 💮 (@BiancaNeveXO) August 7, 2022

Even Hughesy knows how shocking some of his guesses are...

I’m here for Mel’s reactions to Hughesy’s stupid guesses. Priceless#MaskedSingerAu



— Nez 🇺🇦 (@fraggle73) August 8, 2022

Beck wins our sympathy with this one...

It's going to be a long watch tonight. Every time Osher says "Chrissie," my 6yo sings the "Chrissy wake up" remix from Stranger Things. In its entirety 🤦‍♀️ #MaskedSingerAU — Beck (not the musician, the other one) (@Beckecek) August 8, 2022

Aussie thongs > American thongs...

I bet Thong is happy they’re not in America, where the costume would look VERY different. - @AngelaBishop #MaskedSingerAU — Channel 10 (@Channel10AU) August 7, 2022

Osh never fails to win the audience’s heart...

And finally, the craziest guess of the season (so far)...