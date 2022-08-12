The Masked Singer Australia

The Best Tweets From Week 1 Of The Masked Singer: The Good, The Bad And The Funny.

After 10 months of anticipation, The Masked Singer returned for a fourth season of flamboyant masks, outstanding performances, bewildering clues and of course, hopeful guessing.

So far this season, we have unmasked three contestants. And the twitter community hasn’t been lacking with their own wild guesses and brilliant commentary.

Here are 11 of the best tweets from week one of The Masked Singer.

Starting off with an Aussie clash of the ages...

This tweet stole our hearts...

SPOILER ALERT: We found Alibrandi...

We may need an encore from the Thong after reading this one...

Some deserved love for one of our new judges...

No one was expecting the Knight’s true identity...

Even Hughesy knows how shocking some of his guesses are...

Beck wins our sympathy with this one...

Aussie thongs > American thongs...

Osh never fails to win the audience’s heart...

And finally, the craziest guess of the season (so far)...

