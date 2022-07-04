Say G’day To Mirrorball, Zombie and Thong On The Masked Singer

The Masked Singer Australia is returning to our screens with new panelists, new celebrities and new masks.

Fresh from the incredible imagination of Oscar, BAFTA and AFI-winning costume designer Tim Chappel, this season’s celebrities will be hiding out underneath some of the wildest costumes to ever burst on to television screens.

We are excited to reveal that three of the masks singing and dancing their way into your imagination this year will be Mirrorball, Zombie and Thong.

Mirrorball is ready to spin their way onto The Masked Singer Australia stage – but will they reflect the celeb under the mask?

Zombie joins us from beyond the grave. Typically, zombies are dead and slow, but rest assured our Zombie will put on a lively performance! It’s a no-brainer!

And move over Pavlova, because there’s a new Aussie icon stepping up this season! The iconic double plugger, Thong! Will they flip or will they flop?

Leading the nation’s biggest guessing game is our crack unit of powerhouse detectives: Mel B, Chrissie Swan, Abbie Chatfield and Dave Hughes.

With mystery celebrities coming from Australia and around the world to perform, the panel must use their combined showbiz know-how to unravel who is behind the mask.

The Masked Singer Australia. Coming Soon To 10 And 10 Play.