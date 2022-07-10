First Look At The Masked Singer Australia

The Masked Singer Australia is back and the bonkers scale of this addictive singing competition is cranked up to a new level.

Australia’s favourite all-singing, all-dancing over-the-top costume party will see concealed superstars bravely step into the spotlight for another season of the hit sensation, that has viewers across Australia screaming "take it off!".

Under the watchful and sleuthing eyes of returning host extraordinaire Osher Gunsberg and professional funny man Dave Hughes is a powerhouse trio made up of global pop phenomenon Melanie Brown (aka Mel B), radio royalty Chrissie Swan and pop-culture icon Abbie Chatfield.

And Oscar, BAFTA and AFI-winning costume designer Tim Chappel has truly outdone himself.

Joining Mirrorball, Thong and Zombie to dance and sing their way into your imagination will be Popcorn, Rooster, Snapdragon, Tiger and Blowfly.

Standby for more updates…because we are just getting started.