Every Clue You Missed From Episode 2 Of The Masked Singer Australia 2021

Tonight we met another group of incredible performers in even more incredible masks, but who are the celebs hiding within those elaborate outfits?

We've collected all the clues from Episode 2 of The Masked Singer Australia to help you with your detective work.

Kebab

Our delicious snack of a singer confused the judges with their vocals when it came to their gender identity but the clues about their celebrity identity were even more of a mystery. Seen in front of a van that was his "castle", Kebab was also spotted holding a doll with blonde pigtails. And what are we to make of that sign pointing to "Sin City"?

Clues: Yeah I’m the Kebab and I reckon I got the lot. I never stop. I’m at it all day every day, there’s nothing else I ever wanted to be. I’m like the inner-city; quiet at times but a bit of hot sauce, I go off. A real wild one!

I’ll let you in on a little secret. I get kissed by strangers! It’s the tender meat that does the trick. It’s great being the kebab and working for yourself. If you’re not the type who needs other people, hey man be cool, move on bro! I’m the Kebab and I can be spectacular!

Song: Hot Stuff by Donna Summer

Question: Are you male or female?

Answer: Here’s what I can say about that: mostly I’m one but I have been known to be the other.

Guesses: Lindsay Lohan, Britney Spears, Jack Vidgen, Courtney Act

Lightning

Lightning shocked our guessing panel with her vocal chops, but who is the electrifying person behind the mask? Seen in a soccer stadium one moment, then driving bumper cars the next, our Lightning gets up to quite a bit we think. Finally, cradling a pillow while one bodyguard ate Weet-Bix and another showered her in cash, who could this force of nature be?

Clues: I am Lightning and you never know where I’ll strike next. Lightning affects the airwaves and my interference got noticed young. I know how to make you notice me. I made other waves when I was young too! Solid stakes, absolutely! But I left the gold behind. Am I driven? More self-directed. Following the path of least resistance, going with the flow, not too many wrong turns. Although one crash did hurt.

I’ve been richer and I’ve been poor, nine months a year without a home. Don’t underestimate a good education!

Will I win The Masked Singer? Well, Lightning will always have a crack!

Song: Brave by Sara Bareilles

Question: Do you travel a lot because of sport?

Answer: Travel hasn’t always been my choice but it led to my fame.

Guesses: Bindi Irwin, Em Rusciano, Molly Taylor, Sam Kerr

Baby

Ohhh Baby, what can we say about this bundle of joy? One of Baby's bodyguards was wearing a crown and had rings on every finger. Later, when showing drawings of fairies, a green one was circled. But it was when Baby was standing between a 30 and a 31 we really started scratching our bonnets.

Clues: I’m Baby and I don’t ever want to grow up! I love flowers, I’ve been around them all my life. I’m a baby, so I’m short but not short for anything in particular! Aren’t these animals perfect? Well, I don’t like perfection, it makes me go waa! waa! Am I the type to spit the dummy? I am not! That’s a nasty web you weave when you do that, and watch out for the spider’s bite.

I’ve been front and centre and I’ve been on the wings. Front and centre is better. I’m Baby and I’m going to get my way tonight.

Song: Bad to the Bone Lyrics by George Thorogood & the Destroyers

Question: Are you a comedian?

Answer: I stand up for what I believe in and I’m known for having a good laugh.

Guesses: Charlotte Church, Jesy Nelson, Rita Ora, Celeste Barber

Duster

What does a signed photo of David Beckham, a National Champion trophy and a Swiss flag have in common? We're asking because those were some of the clues for Duster! While the guessing panel definitely got sports star vibes from Duster's clues, there was also a moment when Duster went around the globe while a counter reached the number 37. What could it all mean?!

Clues: Why am I a duster? Because I’m never happier than when I’m busy. Do I try to do too much? Probably. That’s because everything has to look just right. Visuals are very important in my game, I’m a self-made Duster. No one gave me a break.

At 17 my future was set and fame came with it. The most well-rounded man I know was starry-eyed about what I do. I knew I would be truly ready for public attention if I just stayed in my lane. I’m always on the ball, still, I’ve had my share of ups and downs. But I know victory is always there!

Will I win The Masked Singer? I tell the other singers: eat my dust!

Song: Shake Your Tail lyrics by Ray Charles

Question: Are you famous internationally?

Answer: I can tell you that my face is known to one-fifth of the entire world.

Guesses: Tim Cahill, Michael Clarke, Sachin Tendulkar, Shane Warne

Atlantis

The queen of the seas knows how to protect her lost city as we saw her teaching 'the art of war'. And while buying a floral shirt, the cash register said '20.16', but the guessing panel wondered if that was a year, not a price. While we're no closer to cracking the identity of Atlantis, we'd love her to give us a little wave.

Clues: I am the great Atlantis and I am the queen of all I see. I am a goddess of water, I am fluid taking many shapes and forms but I have been punished just for being who I am and I have been rewarded for the same reason. I am a creature of the sea, the ocean was my original home. The land holds mystery and disappointment for me.

My world is colourful, but you wouldn’t know it. It’s not just black and white. Fashions come and go but words can last forever. Life is like that. I heard the siren of Hollywood many times, but Washington only once. It was one of life’s happy accidents. I am Atlantis and I shall be your queen.

Song: Pleasure And Pain by Divinyls

Question: Are you an actor?

Answer: As queen, I am whatever I choose to be, and I am familiar with being someone else.

Guesses: Schapelle Corby, Lindsay Lohan, Lea Michele, Jessica Watson

Piñata

If Piñata's hair looks big it's because it's full of secrets... and lollies. But as far as clues go, we have a few questions about all the Easter bunny images throughout Piñata's clues. There was also a Mariachi band holding a photo of what looked like Jon Stevens. With a lot of Piñata's clues being delivered on a ballpark, it was no surprise that his performance was a home run.

Clues: I’m the Piñata and this time I’m taking a big stick to the opposition. I’ve moved many, many times chasing my dreams luckily I’m comfortable with both home and away. Piñatas don’t have claws usually. I’ve learned to be aggressive, other times I’m soft and cuddly. When I started my career I had the luck of the Irish and my luck never really left me, I bet my name on it!

Although I did back the wrong group in Melbourne. My brethren have supported me all the way, to be sure, to be sure. You’d never guess I was a scholar. Looks can be deceiving, right? You haven’t seen everything piñata has to offer, I’ve got plenty of surprises inside!

Song: She Bangs by Ricky Martin

Question: Were you born in the UK?

Answer: Let me say this much, Australia has become my home away from home.

Guesses: Beau Ryan, Jimeoin, Dr Chris Brown, Chris Hemsworth

The Masked Singer Australia airs Sunday-Tuesday at 7.30 on 10 and 10 play