All The Clues From Episode 8 Of The Masked Singer Australia 2022

Our fabulous final five performed once again, and once again we unmasked a celebrity that has been hiding their true identity for the past few weeks.

With each episode we inch closer to finding out which celeb will win the fourth season of The Masked Singer Australia. But before a winner is selected and showered with praise and glory, we've got even more clues to sift through for our remaining masks.

Here are all the clues, hints and guesses from Episode 8:

Microphone

The always glamorous Microphone was seen draped in an orange and black scarf, standing over a bodyguard reading a book titled ‘The Check Out’. Then, Microphone stood between two tapdancing bodyguards on a stage, then was transported to a graffiti-filled laneway where it looked like she was trying to clean the walls. Finally, Microphone tossed a basketball in the air as she vowed to win the season!

Clues: Are you dying to know who I am? Well, I’m not going to bare it all right now. Am I a triple threat? More of a double, really, but I’ll give anything a red hot go even if it’s wicked! I’m a believer in karma; right place, right time. You can’t go back and do the things you didn’t, no, no, no. I’m Microphone, and my goal is winning The Masked Singer!

Song: “Say Something” by A Great Big World

Guesses: Michelle Williams, LeToya Luckett, Brandy, Idina Menzel

Blowfly

Blowfly was seen rummaging in a bin in the middle of a garbage dump where he found a footy that he tossed aside. Then Blowfly looked to win big while playing roulette, dancing as a bodyguard made it rain. In a kitchen where the Irish and German flags hung in the background a bodyguard knitted an orange and white striped scarf. Blowfly approached the bodyguard, got down on one knee and presented her with two engagement rings. Also, on the kitchen counter were three cereal boxes that were called ‘Rise and Shine Oats’, ‘Better Breakfast Bites’ and ‘Wheatie Pieces’.

Clues: Blowflies don’t hang around garbage dumps, that’s full of stuff from the past! You’ve gotta be in it to win it, but you don’t have to win it to do well. I’ve taken plenty of shots and heaps have paid off, like my mate Otis and Schindler. Life doesn’t take you where you think it will, but I’ve always been a risk taker! Some pay off, some not. Everyone needs a little help, but not me. I’m winning this trophy on me own!

Song: “You Give Love a Bad Name” by Bon Jovi

Guesses: Alex Turner, Shannon Noll, Xavier Rudd, Grant Denyer

Mirrorball

She’s clearly a stunner with a voice to match, but Mirrorball’s clues saw her scrolling a Masked Singer version of a dating app, swiping no on former masks until she landed on Paw Patrol’s Rubble, who turned out to be Kyle Sandilands last year! Looking in her bedroom mirror, Mirrorball’s reflection took on the face of what looked like Christina Aguilera, while a bodyguard held up a stopwatch and stopped it at exactly the one-minute mark. Then, standing in a frozen arctic scene, Mirorrball handed red and white striped beanies and scarves to two shivering bodyguards as polar bears and penguins wandered past in the background.

Clues: Love, it’s the hardest thing you’ll ever do. I just want someone to believe in me. There’s an image of me that I just can’t shake, but I’m a survivor. Well, not exactly a survivor, but close! Kinda bulletproof. I like to be cool, although the ice isn’t my friend. My upbringing was a lot hotter than that. My adulthood too! I’m Mirrorball and I’m radiant tonight.

Song: “WITHOUT YOU” - The Kid LAROI

Guesses: Jessie J, Sia, Fergie, Nicole Scherzinger

Rooster

The Rooster had the panel in stitches once again with his larger-than-life antics, so it’s no surprise that in his clues he was seen holding a balloon that read “So popular”. Then, Rooster looked to be conducting a chorus of bodyguards in a song called “Wild Hogs”, as they held up Julia Morris’ kitten mask from Season 2. Later, a bodyguard approached Rooster with a cloche that, when opened, revealed a payslip (for zero dollars) and some kind of light that seemed to project music notes in the air.

Clues: I am Rooster and when love speaks, I listen. Isn’t that romantic? I’m not afraid to make waves, I’ve made my share! I’m the Rooster with many strings to my bow… well four anyway, and I could drink to that. I’m still in this competition, and the Rooster is cock-a-hoop. I’m Rooster!

Song: “Shivers” by Ed Sheeran

Guesses: Anthony Warlow, David Hobson, James Corden, Hugh Sheridan

Snapdragon

Our favourite floral performer was back in the garden, standing next to an archery target as five cupid cherubs appeared in the sky above. As Snapdragon spoke about ‘seventh time lucky’, a sixth cherub appeared, this time facing Snapdragon and away from the target. Then, five arrows hit the target but none of them hit the bullseye. Standing in the Sistine Chapel, Snapdragon had a glorious halo appear over his head, before he was transported to a rocky landscape, standing next to a miniature version of himself, as more rocks rained down from the sky.

Clues: I’m Snapdragon, I have never disguised my ambition. I could be the new prince! Seventh time lucky, I say. I draw on my family’s love for my success, not even the local pastors really know the young me. They say Snapdragons like rocky ground, but does it have to be this rocky? I’m Snapdragon and this is my time and place to blossom.

Song: “Stay” by Rihanna

Guesses: Sheldon Riley, Charlie Puth, George Ezra, Justin Bieber

The Masked Singer Australia airs Sunday - Wednesday at 7.30pm on 10 and 10 play on demand.