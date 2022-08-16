All The Clues From Episode 6 Of The Masked Singer Australia 2022

After welcoming the utterly fabulous Microphone last night, the Masked Singer family grew once again as Osher introduced us to the absolutely gorgeous Gnome.

This bearded beauty is no garden-variety mask, the statuesque statue towered above the panel for their debut performance, while Snapdragon, Popcorn and Rooster blew us away with their group performance.

As always, here are all the clues, guesses and hints we saw -- but are you any closer to figuring out which celebs are hiding behind these masks?

Gnome

The extremely adorable and enormous Gnome -- first seen surrounded by mushrooms as two bodyguards did a jig behind him -- was slapping his knee throughout his clues. Gesturing around green hills, Gnome was transported into a busy city where more mushrooms appeared around him. Then, fishing while draped in a Croatian flag, Gnome reclined while cradling several awards. Holding the flag of England, Gnome was joined by a saxophone-playing bodyguard as steam erupted from both the sax and Gnome's ears!

Clues: Hi, I'm Gnome and I'm bringing the magic to this competition. I do love a green and pleasant land, but I'm more of a city Gnome, it is my garden of earthly delights. This is where you will find my desires. Not every Gnome gets involved in politics, but I do know a lot about presidential voting! Don't confuse me with a goblin, we only have the name in common and it makes me double boiling mad! Tonight the Gnome is coming on hot!

Song: "I'm a Believer" by The Monkees

Guesses: Goran Ivanišević, Buddy Franklin, Tim Robards, Matt Preston

Snapdragon

Snappy made reference to Russian nesting dolls -- aka babushka dolls -- before we saw four Snapdragons dancing together, almost like a group, while seashells rained down on them. Then, posing in the garden, a bodyguard looked to be painting Snapdragon but her canvas actually had a painting of a crescent moon and stars while colourful splatters of paint hit the screen.

Clues: I'm Snapdragon and I'm in my element in the Masked Singer. Although I might feel like a babushka doll. As a Snapdragon, you never know what you'll be asked to do. One day the public showers you with love and the next you're heading for a downfall. Ow! Snapdragons come in all colours of the rainbow. My childhood was quite golden. I'm Snapdragon, and I'm a natural to win The Masked Singer!

Song: "Therefore I Am" by Billie Eilish

Guesses: Mika, Adam Lambert, Sam Smith, Calum Scott

Rooster

As Rooster spoke about putting boot to leather, a bodyguard flashed a football, while another bodyguard held up a g-banger! Seen wandering Times Square, billboards advertising 'Escape & Evasion Now Playing' and a revival of Black Swan. As one bodyguard held up two school uniform dresses and dropped them, Rooster stood behind a desk that had a framed photo of Gloria Gaynor on it.

Clues: As Rooster I never want to be a bore, I want to entertain whether it's putting boot to leather or putting on a g-string. I love New York, if you can make it there you can also make it anywhere, even Alice Springs! If you move around as much as I do, I'd like to say welcome to wherever you are. Sometimes you just don't measure up, all I know is I did it my way. I'm Rooster, and in this competition, it's all about me!

Song: "Don't Stop Me Now" by Queen

Guesses: Ronan Keating, Hugh Sheridan, Mick Molloy, Macklemore

Popcorn

The devastatingly delicious Popcorn was seen standing outside a church holding a red balloon with the face of Patrick Stewart on it. Then, Popcorn showed off a line graph of Stuff against Age. Clearly, Popcorn started his career early, with peaks and troughs through the years. Then, standing in front of the Colosseum, yellowish-gold and black stripes appeared behind Popcorn as a plane carried the flag of Poland across the sky.

Clues: Am I spiritual? A lot of my class are, but don't think I'm a cleanskin, I use a lot of ink. I started young, well younger than most but not my hero. That's when I went from being a Maltser to Popcorn! The people of Europe love Popcorn, Northern Europe especially, even if it makes them a bit phlegm-ish! I'm Popcorn, and I'll get salty if I don't win this competition!

Song: "Cold Heart" by Elton John, Dua Lipa

Guesses: Dean Lewis, Pieter van den Hoogenband, will.i.am, Ruel

The Masked Singer Australia airs Sunday - Tuesday at 7.30pm on 10 and 10 play on demand.