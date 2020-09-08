The Masked Singer Australia

Episodes
Video Extras
MasksArticles
Back

All The Clues From Episode 10 Of The Masked Singer 2020

All The Clues From Episode 10 Of The Masked Singer 2020

We’re days away from crowning our next Masked Singer champion, with just three masks remaining.

Queen, Bushranger and Frillneck have sung, danced and done their best to confuse the guessing panel for as long as they can and with the grand finale within mask’s reach, it won’t be long until each of them will have to Take. It. Off!

But before our final three reveal their identities, we got a glimpse behind the curtain and some interviews with the other masks from this season. Plus, we got a handful of clues for our final three just in case you wanted a few more hints before you lock in your final guesses.

Here’s what we learned in Episode 10.

Queen

I am your Queen. I am not afraid of death. In fact, it exposed me to a new world. It is part of something that has made me unique. Showbiz is tough, fame is fleeting. You could say it’s hair today, gone tomorrow. Or maybe not. Do I like talk shows? Yes and no. One revealed my deepest, darkest secret and I felt cornered.

Now your Queen stands before you with just two challenges to defeat. Off with their heads!

Frillneck

Where am I from? A Frillneck is Aussie as. But my name tells you something else and the clogs put a spring in my step. My interests are unusual, I’m a huge fan of the eighth wonder of the world and 1930’s skyscrapers. I love to create new things, I want them to be without error. My performances on The Masked Singer have been faultless. It’s the name of the game.

Now there is just one more hurdle: to win The Masked Singer.

Bushranger

In The Masked Singer, I rose to every challenge. I’ve stood tall and stood my ground, dressed for the fight. Although I do prefer the leather look. We’re raised tough where I come from, and not afraid to think outside the squared circle, that’s why you’ll learn I don’t give up.

Am I a Kelly? No way, but I could have been. My decision wasn’t based on being a minor, but it did create quite the buzz and I’m creating even more buzz as a Masked Singer.

Watch The Masked Singer Grand Finale on Monday, September 14 at 7.30 on 10 and 10 play

The Masked Singer Australia 2022: Meet The Masks
NEXT STORY

The Masked Singer Australia 2022: Meet The Masks

Advertisement

Related Articles

The Masked Singer Australia 2022: Meet The Masks

The Masked Singer Australia 2022: Meet The Masks

A brand new batch of top-secret celebrities will be donning some incredible outfits in order to hide their true identities, meet the masks for 2022!
First Look At The Masked Singer Australia

First Look At The Masked Singer Australia

New Masks Revealed. The Masked Singer Australia. Coming Soon To 10 And 10 Play.
Say G’day To Mirrorball, Zombie and Thong On The Masked Singer

Say G’day To Mirrorball, Zombie and Thong On The Masked Singer

The Masked Singer Australia. Coming Soon To 10 And 10 Play.
Meet The New Masked Singer Panel In The Biggest Reveal Yet

Meet The New Masked Singer Panel In The Biggest Reveal Yet

Mel B, Chrissie Swan And Abbie Chatfield Join Dave Hughes On The Masked Singer Australia.
International Superstar Anastacia Wins The Masked Singer Australia 2021

International Superstar Anastacia Wins The Masked Singer Australia 2021

Performing as Vampire all season long, Anastacia was unmasked at the grand finale and crowned champion of the season.