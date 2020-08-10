All The Clues From Episode 1 Of The Masked Singer 2020

While our very first celeb was revealed, we were also introduced to some glamorous, some haunting and some dazzling new masks. From royalty to... well, whatever you'd call Puppet, here are all the clues from Episode 1.

Goldfish

Seen standing on a podium, holding a book about the ABCs and doing some mad kung-fu, Goldfish really made a splash (pardon the pun) with the guessing panel.

Strength: Loving

Song: Sam Feldt - 'Post Malone'

Clues: I’m a Goldfish. I’m appreciated for the beauty of what I do but nobody sees all the hard work. I love the big moments. I look like a small fish, but I thrive in the big ponds. I’m not a Goldfish for nothing. People say Goldfish have short memories, I resent that. I have an alphabetical knowledge of my history. You have to fight hard to make it, even when you don’t stand a remote chance. What I’m doing tonight will be a knockout.

My upbringing was very physical and I achieved something unforgettable in Sydney in 2000.

Guesses: Libby Trickett, Tiffiny Hall, Emma Watkins, Kim Kardashian

Puppet

Dannii may not have been the biggest fan of Puppet, with his extra-long arms, propensity to knock over warning signs, and the bouquet of flowers he stomped on he did seem like a bit of a bad boy. But who is pulling the strings under the mask?

Strength: Self-control

Song: Elvis Presley - 'Burning Love'

Clues: Am I a puppet? Yes and no. I love to entertain but nobody is pulling my strings. And you don’t need the Magna Carta to tell you that. We puppets aren’t perfect; I can’t deny that. That’s why I believe in “do what I say, not what I do”. That makes me very fit for my job. I have to admit, I do love to sing. Puppets have been known to do that in the past – maybe as far back as 1964? Ties have played an important part in my life and not just because I like to look good. Normally I’m a nice guy puppet. But on The Masked Singer, I’m taking no prisoners.

Puppets don’t age in human years, but the events of 1964 impacted my career.

Guesses: Russell Crowe, Mark Holden, Barnaby Joyce

Queen

The guessing panel was obsessed with a visual clue of a map of Tassie wrapped with tinsel, but they didn't have too much time to ponder the other clues before she showed off her royally powerful voice.

Strength: Wisdom

Song: The Weeknd - 'Blinding Lights'

Clues: I am the Queen. I’m in control of all I’ve made and desire to rule the world. Only The Masked Singer stands in my way. My glorious stature doesn’t register in my humble beginnings. I was expected to be known by my Italian works but turned away and followed my own Royal path by popular demand and I have been rewarded with the rarest of metals. I remember the cold times as a child and yet I was never cool. Yes, I have known the highs and the lows, sometimes at the same time. Life doesn’t take you where you think it will, even if you’ll be a queen one day. Thirteen times I’ve been a bridesmaid but never the bride. Now it’s my turn. I’m already a queen but I will be crowned The Masked Singer.

I certainly served my apprenticeship, but it wasn’t on TV.

Guesses: Tina Arena, Jessica Origliasso, Natalie Imbruglia

Echidna

Adorably prickly, and our first celeb to be unmasked, Echidna was definitely a good sport when it came to his performance.

Strength: Tenacity

Song: George Michael - 'Faith'

Clues: Am I an Echidna? Outsiders see me as spikey, a bit difficult to handle, and maybe I was. But the spikes were only ever there for my protection. Music is always with me but my favourite might surprise you. But I took the hits head first and I hit back even harder. I’ve ridden the ups and downs of my career with big sets and upsets always on the horizon but it’s not how many times you fall, It’s how many times you get up. However others see me, I’m actually a softie inside. My heart may be too big and I wore it on my sleeve. In the end, I just wanted loving and who could blame me? I hope I get some loving on The Masked Singer too.

In my business, everybody is a fighter but not many can hit like me.

Guesses: Mark Philippoussis, Bernard Tomic, Mick Fanning, Nick Kyrgios

Revealed to be: Mark Philippoussis

Dragonfly

Out of all the masks from the first episode, Dragonfly seemed to stump the guessing panel most of all. From a clue of her riding the Titanic to her standing near a "parade ground" sign, this mystery was definitely bugging them.

Strength: Flexibility

Song: Cyndi Lauper - 'True Colours'

Clues: Why am I the Dragonfly? Because I’m always on the move stopping briefly then moving again. But that is my reality. Am I a triple threat? Quadruple? Quintuple? Dragonfly’s aren’t a threat to anybody. I just want the world to be a kinder place. It could be hard to have my voice heard above the crowd, but I always found a way. Being well known isn’t always wonderful. I’ve had my share of tumbles in life and they can be embarrassing in a lot of ways. But you just have to laugh and move on. After all, it’s not a disaster like The Titanic. What do I want to be when I grow up? I don’t think Dragonflies ever grow up. But right at this moment, I want to win The Masked Singer.

I live my life openly but I can’t be responsible for what other people say.

Guesses: Celine Dion, Julia Stone, Sophie Monk, Ali Oetjen

Frillneck

This rockin' reptile gave us a lot to consider, seen standing in front of rainbow flags, playing golf in front of South African flags and handing out newspapers with the headline "CITY UNDER ATTACK". But Frillneck really knew how to end the show with a bang... actually a 'Bang Bang'.

Strength: Agility

Song: Jessie J, Ariana Grande & Nicki Minaj - 'Bang Bang'

Clues: I am Frillneck because under pressure I can go real slow. I’ve waited a long time to get where I am. A lot of work goes on behind the scenes with the puppet masters. I’m not someone who works 9 – 5. I feel for people who have to struggle all their lives. I know what it’s like to work and be savaged by those you serve. I love my country and I love its history. I just want everyone to get a sporting chance but knocking down tall poppies can be fun too. I’m known for my opinions. When I have something to say you’ll know it and here’s what I have to say now. I’m going to win The Masked Singer.

I’m theatrical and comfortable putting on a show.

Guesses: Adam Hills, Hugh Jackman, Jamie Durie, John Travolta.

