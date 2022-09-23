The Masked Singer USA

Sign in to watch this video

Not a member? Create your free account now

The Masked Singer USA - Super Sneak Peek
G

Air Date: Fri 25 Sep 2020Expires: in 1 day

Get a glimpse at the all-new costumes, never-before-seen clues and first-look footage of the highly anticipated new season of The Masked Singer USA

Episodes

Episodes

Advertisement
loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

Season 4

About the Show

A top-secret singing competition in which celebrities face off against each other and appear in elaborate costumes with full-face masks to conceal their identities.