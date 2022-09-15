The Love Boat

Sign in to watch this video

Not a member? Create your free account now

The Love Boat - S9 Ep. 1
PG | Comedy

Air Date: Mon 28 Mar 2022Expires: in 6 months

The ship gets a makeover and gains new dancers. Isaac gets the surprising visit of a former girlfriend who wants to renew with him.

Episodes
Home

Episodes

Advertisement
loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

Season 9

About the Show

Captain Stubing and the crew of Pacific Princess, a cruise ship, try their best to please the passengers and help them with their romantic endeavours.