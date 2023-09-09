The Loud House

The Loud House - S4 Ep. 22
G | Kids

Lori regrets everything she hasn't done in high school & vows to make up for lost time. // Lola realizes that double the cuteness could help her break into show business, she teams up with Lily.

Episodes
ArticlesHomeKids Hub

Episodes

Advertisement
image-placeholder
22 mins

S4 Ep. 22 - A Star Is Scorned/senior Moment

Lori regrets everything she hasn't done in high school & vows to make up for lost time. // Lola realizes that double the cuteness could help her break into show business, she teams up with Lily.

image-placeholder
22 mins

S4 Ep. 21 - On Thin Ice/room And Hoard

Lynn's extreme sports superstitions cause chaos at a professional hockey match. // Unable to part with their childhood toys, the kids try to convince Mom and Dad that they still play with them.

image-placeholder
22 mins

S4 Ep. 20 - Don't You Fore-Get About Me/tough Cookies

Leni relises her big sister will be going off to college soon, she tries to thwart Lori's plans. // Lincoln & Clyde start their own cookie-making business, but it's a lot more work than they realized.

image-placeholder
22 mins

S4 Ep. 19 - Sister Act/house Flip

To get out of doing things they don't like, Lana & Lola switch places & pretend to be the other. // Flip to gets hurt the kids sneak him into the attic to care for him without Mom & Dad knowing.

image-placeholder
22 mins

S4 Ep. 18 - Singled Out/brave The Last Dance

Feeling like a third wheel, Lynn seeks a boyfriend just to fit in. // Clyde recruits Lincoln and the gang to find out if a girl he has a crush on at school feels the same about him.

image-placeholder
22 mins

S4 Ep. 17 - Write And Wrong/purrfect Gig

Mom tries to convince a newspaper editor that her kids are perfect in order to land a parenting advice column job. // The McBrides go out of town, they hire Luna to catsit.

image-placeholder
22 mins

S4 Ep. 16 - Deep Cuts/game Off

Luna discovers that the music club will be axed due to budget cuts, she leads a protest.// Desperate to play Lincoln's trash-themed video game Lana conspires to distract her brother from the console

image-placeholder
22 mins

S4 Ep. 15 - Exchange Of Heart/community Disservice

To divert the attention of his helicopter dads, Clyde arranges for an exchange student to stay with them//Lola takes a new timid classmate under her wing & gives her a social butterfly transformation.

Season 4