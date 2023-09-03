The Loud House - S4 Ep. 19

Episodes
S4 Ep. 20 - Don't You Fore-Get About Me/tough Cookies
Leni relises her big sister will be going off to college soon, she tries to thwart Lori's plans. // Lincoln & Clyde start their own cookie-making business, but it's a lot more work than they realized.
S4 Ep. 19 - Sister Act/house Flip
To get out of doing things they don't like, Lana & Lola switch places & pretend to be the other. // Flip to gets hurt the kids sneak him into the attic to care for him without Mom & Dad knowing.
S4 Ep. 18 - Singled Out/brave The Last Dance
Feeling like a third wheel, Lynn seeks a boyfriend just to fit in. // Clyde recruits Lincoln and the gang to find out if a girl he has a crush on at school feels the same about him.
S4 Ep. 17 - Write And Wrong/purrfect Gig
Mom tries to convince a newspaper editor that her kids are perfect in order to land a parenting advice column job. // The McBrides go out of town, they hire Luna to catsit.
S4 Ep. 16 - Deep Cuts/game Off
Luna discovers that the music club will be axed due to budget cuts, she leads a protest.// Desperate to play Lincoln's trash-themed video game Lana conspires to distract her brother from the console
S4 Ep. 15 - Exchange Of Heart/community Disservice
To divert the attention of his helicopter dads, Clyde arranges for an exchange student to stay with them//Lola takes a new timid classmate under her wing & gives her a social butterfly transformation.
S4 Ep. 14 - Good Sports/geri-Antics
Lynn finds an unexpected TV sports watching buddy in the family next door neighbor, Mr. Grouse // When Lisa realizes that Pop Pop won't be around forever, she turns to science to ensure his longevity.