The Loud House - S4 Ep. 17

Mom tries to convince a newspaper editor that her kids are perfect in order to land a parenting advice column job. // The McBrides go out of town, they hire Luna to catsit.

22 mins

S4 Ep. 20 - Don't You Fore-Get About Me/tough Cookies

Leni relises her big sister will be going off to college soon, she tries to thwart Lori's plans. // Lincoln & Clyde start their own cookie-making business, but it's a lot more work than they realized.

22 mins

S4 Ep. 19 - Sister Act/house Flip

To get out of doing things they don't like, Lana & Lola switch places & pretend to be the other. // Flip to gets hurt the kids sneak him into the attic to care for him without Mom & Dad knowing.

22 mins

S4 Ep. 18 - Singled Out/brave The Last Dance

Feeling like a third wheel, Lynn seeks a boyfriend just to fit in. // Clyde recruits Lincoln and the gang to find out if a girl he has a crush on at school feels the same about him.

22 mins

S4 Ep. 17 - Write And Wrong/purrfect Gig

22 mins

S4 Ep. 16 - Deep Cuts/game Off

Luna discovers that the music club will be axed due to budget cuts, she leads a protest.// Desperate to play Lincoln's trash-themed video game Lana conspires to distract her brother from the console

22 mins

S4 Ep. 15 - Exchange Of Heart/community Disservice

To divert the attention of his helicopter dads, Clyde arranges for an exchange student to stay with them//Lola takes a new timid classmate under her wing & gives her a social butterfly transformation.

22 mins

S4 Ep. 14 - Good Sports/geri-Antics

Lynn finds an unexpected TV sports watching buddy in the family next door neighbor, Mr. Grouse // When Lisa realizes that Pop Pop won't be around forever, she turns to science to ensure his longevity.

22 mins

S4 Ep. 13 - Kings Of The Con

Eager to be named Kings of the Con at the Ace Savvy convention, Lincoln and Clyde convince the sisters to go with them as the Full Deck.

