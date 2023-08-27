The Loud House - S4 Ep. 16

Episodes
S4 Ep. 16 - Deep Cuts/game Off
Luna discovers that the music club will be axed due to budget cuts, she leads a protest.// Desperate to play Lincoln's trash-themed video game Lana conspires to distract her brother from the console
S4 Ep. 15 - Exchange Of Heart/community Disservice
To divert the attention of his helicopter dads, Clyde arranges for an exchange student to stay with them//Lola takes a new timid classmate under her wing & gives her a social butterfly transformation.
S4 Ep. 14 - Good Sports/geri-Antics
Lynn finds an unexpected TV sports watching buddy in the family next door neighbor, Mr. Grouse // When Lisa realizes that Pop Pop won't be around forever, she turns to science to ensure his longevity.