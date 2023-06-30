The Loud House - S3 Ep. 6

Episodes
S3 Ep. 6 - Net Gains / Pipe Dreams
Lynn desperately wants to win a basketball championship but gets drafted onto a terrible team. Mum and Dad are sick of waiting in the long bathroom line so they decide to build a secret bathroom.
S3 Ep. 5 - City Slickers / Fool Me Twice
Lori and Lincoln visit the city. Lori struggles to be a city girl and Lincoln finds Ronnie Anne has changed. The family has a new plan to dodge Luan's April Fool's Day pranking.
S3 Ep. 4 - Selfie Improvement / No Place Like Homeschool
When Carol Pingrey's photo gets more likes on social media than Lori's she tries to one-up her. Lola is being temporarily homeschooled. Thinking it looks like fun, the other kids try to get in on it.
S3 Ep. 3 - Roadie To Nowhere / A Fridge Too Far
After learning that Chunk was like her in high school, Luna worries her ambition to be a rocker is unrealistic. When food Lincoln has saved in the fridge gets taken, a territory war ensues.
S3 Ep. 2 - White Hare / Insta-Gran
Lincoln has a plan for introducing himself to a new girl, but when the sisters catch him he has to avoid them. Pop Pop introduces his new girlfriend to the family.