The Loud House

The Loud House - S3 Ep. 4
G | Kids

Expires: in 13 days

When Carol Pingrey's photo gets more likes on social media than Lori's she tries to one-up her. Lola is being temporarily homeschooled. Thinking it looks like fun, the other kids try to get in on it.

Episodes
ArticlesHomeKids Hub

Episodes

Advertisement
image-placeholder22 mins

S3 Ep. 4 - Selfie Improvement / No Place Like Homeschool

When Carol Pingrey's photo gets more likes on social media than Lori's she tries to one-up her. Lola is being temporarily homeschooled. Thinking it looks like fun, the other kids try to get in on it.

image-placeholder22 mins

S3 Ep. 3 - Roadie To Nowhere / A Fridge Too Far

After learning that Chunk was like her in high school, Luna worries her ambition to be a rocker is unrealistic. When food Lincoln has saved in the fridge gets taken, a territory war ensues.

image-placeholder22 mins

S3 Ep. 1 - Tripped!

Everyone in the family has been working hard to save up for a family vacation. But while road tripping to their destination, everything that can go wrong for the family does.

image-placeholder22 mins

S3 Ep. 26 - Cooked!

The kids promise to help Dad with the grand opening of his new restaurant by coming up with promotions. But their lack of teamwork and crazy promos lead to an ultimate nightmare in the kitchen for Dad

image-placeholder22 mins

S3 Ep. 25 - Stage Plight / Antiqued Off

Hoping to get closer to her crush, Luan tries out for the school play. When Clyde and schoolmate Zach begin bonding over a mutual interest in antiques, Lincoln finds himself feeling like a third wheel.

image-placeholder22 mins

S3 Ep. 24 - The Write Stuff / Racing Hearts

When Lucy quits the writing club at school, Mum takes over. When Luna and Sam embark on a challenge taking place across Royal Woods, they discover they have less in common than they thought.

image-placeholder22 mins

S3 Ep. 23 - Home Of The Fave / Hero Today, Gone Tomorrow

After a pun-filled trip to the grocery store, Dad worries Lola thinks he plays favourites. When Lynn's friend Margo is celebrated for a one-ina-million soccer goal, Lynn has to try and be supportive.

Season 3