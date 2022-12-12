The Loud House - S3 Ep. 4

Episodes
S3 Ep. 4 - Selfie Improvement / No Place Like Homeschool
When Carol Pingrey's photo gets more likes on social media than Lori's she tries to one-up her. Lola is being temporarily homeschooled. Thinking it looks like fun, the other kids try to get in on it.
S3 Ep. 3 - Roadie To Nowhere / A Fridge Too Far
After learning that Chunk was like her in high school, Luna worries her ambition to be a rocker is unrealistic. When food Lincoln has saved in the fridge gets taken, a territory war ensues.
S3 Ep. 2 - White Hare / Insta-Gran
Lincoln has a plan for introducing himself to a new girl, but when the sisters catch him he has to avoid them. Pop Pop introduces his new girlfriend to the family.
S3 Ep. 1 - Tripped!
Everyone in the family has been working hard to save up for a family vacation. But while road tripping to their destination, everything that can go wrong for the family does.
S3 Ep. 26 - Cooked!
The kids promise to help Dad with the grand opening of his new restaurant by coming up with promotions. But their lack of teamwork and crazy promos lead to an ultimate nightmare in the kitchen for Dad
S3 Ep. 25 - Stage Plight / Antiqued Off
Hoping to get closer to her crush, Luan tries out for the school play. When Clyde and schoolmate Zach begin bonding over a mutual interest in antiques, Lincoln finds himself feeling like a third wheel.
S3 Ep. 24 - The Write Stuff / Racing Hearts
When Lucy quits the writing club at school, Mum takes over. When Luna and Sam embark on a challenge taking place across Royal Woods, they discover they have less in common than they thought.