The Loud House - S3 Ep. 3

Episodes
S3 Ep. 4 - Selfie Improvement / No Place Like Homeschool
When Carol Pingrey's photo gets more likes on social media than Lori's she tries to one-up her. Lola is being temporarily homeschooled. Thinking it looks like fun, the other kids try to get in on it.
S3 Ep. 3 - Roadie To Nowhere / A Fridge Too Far
After learning that Chunk was like her in high school, Luna worries her ambition to be a rocker is unrealistic. When food Lincoln has saved in the fridge gets taken, a territory war ensues.
S3 Ep. 2 - White Hare / Insta-Gran
Lincoln has a plan for introducing himself to a new girl, but when the sisters catch him he has to avoid them. Pop Pop introduces his new girlfriend to the family.
S3 Ep. 1 - Tripped!
Everyone in the family has been working hard to save up for a family vacation. But while road tripping to their destination, everything that can go wrong for the family does.