The Loud House

The Loud House - S3 Ep. 26
G | Kids

Expires: in 13 days

The kids promise to help Dad with the grand opening of his new restaurant by coming up with promotions. But their lack of teamwork and crazy promos lead to an ultimate nightmare in the kitchen for Dad

Episodes
ArticlesHome

Episodes

Advertisement
image-placeholder22 mins

S3 Ep. 26 - Cooked!

The kids promise to help Dad with the grand opening of his new restaurant by coming up with promotions. But their lack of teamwork and crazy promos lead to an ultimate nightmare in the kitchen for Dad

image-placeholder22 mins

S3 Ep. 25 - Stage Plight / Antiqued Off

Hoping to get closer to her crush, Luan tries out for the school play. When Clyde and schoolmate Zach begin bonding over a mutual interest in antiques, Lincoln finds himself feeling like a third wheel.

image-placeholder22 mins

S3 Ep. 24 - The Write Stuff / Racing Hearts

When Lucy quits the writing club at school, Mum takes over. When Luna and Sam embark on a challenge taking place across Royal Woods, they discover they have less in common than they thought.

image-placeholder22 mins

S3 Ep. 23 - Home Of The Fave / Hero Today, Gone Tomorrow

After a pun-filled trip to the grocery store, Dad worries Lola thinks he plays favourites. When Lynn's friend Margo is celebrated for a one-ina-million soccer goal, Lynn has to try and be supportive.

image-placeholder22 mins

S3 Ep. 22 - Predict Ability / Driving Ambition

After discovering he has rituals, Lincoln worries he's predictable and vows to change it up. When Lori finds out that the golf coach from her dream college is coming to see her play, she gets nervous.

image-placeholder22 mins

S3 Ep. 21 - The Loudest Thanksgiving

Faced with spending Thanksgiving apart, Lori and Bobby try to bring their crazy families together for the first time.

image-placeholder22 mins

S3 Ep. 20 - Jeers For Fears / Tea Tale Heart

After agreeing to go to The Royal Woods House of Terror, Linc and Clyde have to toughen up and face their fears. Lola discovers Lucy has an old, fragile doll and decides she must borrow it.

image-placeholder22 mins

S3 Ep. 19 - Everybody Loves Leni / Middle Men

Torn between her work friends and her school friends, Leni tries to bring everyone together. When Lincoln and Clyde go to tour the middle school, Lynn gives them some questionable advice.

Season 3