The Loud House

The Loud House - S3 Ep. 25
G | Kids

22 mins

S3 Ep. 26 - Cooked!

The kids promise to help Dad with the grand opening of his new restaurant by coming up with promotions. But their lack of teamwork and crazy promos lead to an ultimate nightmare in the kitchen for Dad

22 mins

S3 Ep. 25 - Stage Plight / Antiqued Off

Hoping to get closer to her crush, Luan tries out for the school play. When Clyde & schoolmate Zach begin bonding over a mutual interest in antiques, Lincoln finds himself feeling like a third wheel.

22 mins

S3 Ep. 23 - Home Of The Fave / Hero Today, Gone Tomorrow

After a pun-filled trip to the grocery store, Dad worries Lola thinks he plays favourites. When Lynn's friend Margo is celebrated for a one-ina-million soccer goal, Lynn has to try and be supportive.

22 mins

S3 Ep. 22 - Predict Ability / Driving Ambition

After discovering he has rituals, Lincoln worries he's predictable & vows to change it up. When Lori finds out that the golf coach from her dream college is coming to see her play, she gets nervous.

22 mins

S3 Ep. 21 - The Loudest Thanksgiving

Faced with spending Thanksgiving apart, Lori and Bobby try to bring their crazy families together for the first time.

22 mins

S3 Ep. 20 - Jeers For Fears / Tea Tale Heart

After agreeing to go to The Royal Woods House of Terror, Linc and Clyde have to toughen up and face their fears. Lola discovers Lucy has an old, fragile doll and decides she must borrow it.

22 mins

S3 Ep. 19 - Everybody Loves Leni / Middle Men

Torn between her work friends and her school friends, Leni tries to bring everyone together. When Lincoln and Clyde go to tour the middle school, Lynn gives them some questionable advice.

22 mins

S3 Ep. 12 - Gown And Out / Breaking Dad

When Lola advances to a regional pageant she worries she could lose for the first time. Dad has Mr. Grouse watch Lily while he goes to a concert but things quickly start to go wrong.

