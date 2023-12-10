The Loud House - S3 Ep. 23

Episodes
S3 Ep. 24 - The Write Stuff / Racing Hearts
When Lucy quits the writing club at school, Mum takes over. When Luna and Sam embark on a challenge taking place across Royal Woods, they discover they have less in common than they thought.
S3 Ep. 23 - Home Of The Fave / Hero Today, Gone Tomorrow
After a pun-filled trip to the grocery store, Dad worries Lola thinks he plays favourites. When Lynn's friend Margo is celebrated for a one-ina-million soccer goal, Lynn has to try and be supportive.
S3 Ep. 22 - Predict Ability / Driving Ambition
After discovering he has rituals, Lincoln worries he's predictable and vows to change it up. When Lori finds out that the golf coach from her dream college is coming to see her play, she gets nervous.
S3 Ep. 21 - The Loudest Thanksgiving
Faced with spending Thanksgiving apart, Lori and Bobby try to bring their crazy families together for the first time.
S3 Ep. 20 - Jeers For Fears / Tea Tale Heart
After agreeing to go to The Royal Woods House of Terror, Linc and Clyde have to toughen up and face their fears. Lola discovers Lucy has an old, fragile doll and decides she must borrow it.
S3 Ep. 19 - Everybody Loves Leni / Middle Men
Torn between her work friends and her school friends, Leni tries to bring everyone together. When Lincoln and Clyde go to tour the middle school, Lynn gives them some questionable advice.
S3 Ep. 18 - House Of Lies / Game Boys
After witnessing an excess of lying in the family, Lisa invents lie-detecting glasses to try and curb the fibs. Lincoln asks to borrow Clyde's new gaming system.