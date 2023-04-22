The Loud House - S3 Ep. 23

Episodes
S3 Ep. 23 - Home Of The Fave / Hero Today, Gone Tomorrow
After a pun-filled trip to the grocery store, Dad worries Lola thinks he plays favourites. When Lynn's friend Margo is celebrated for a one-ina-million soccer goal, Lynn has to try and be supportive.
S3 Ep. 22 - Predict Ability / Driving Ambition
After discovering he has rituals, Lincoln worries he's predictable & vows to change it up. When Lori finds out that the golf coach from her dream college is coming to see her play, she gets nervous.
S3 Ep. 21 - The Loudest Thanksgiving
Faced with spending Thanksgiving apart, Lori and Bobby try to bring their crazy families together for the first time.