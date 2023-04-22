The Loud House

The Loud House - S3 Ep. 23
After a pun-filled trip to the grocery store, Dad worries Lola thinks he plays favourites. When Lynn's friend Margo is celebrated for a one-ina-million soccer goal, Lynn has to try and be supportive.

22 mins

S3 Ep. 23 - Home Of The Fave / Hero Today, Gone Tomorrow

After a pun-filled trip to the grocery store, Dad worries Lola thinks he plays favourites. When Lynn's friend Margo is celebrated for a one-ina-million soccer goal, Lynn has to try and be supportive.

22 mins

S3 Ep. 22 - Predict Ability / Driving Ambition

After discovering he has rituals, Lincoln worries he's predictable & vows to change it up. When Lori finds out that the golf coach from her dream college is coming to see her play, she gets nervous.

22 mins

S3 Ep. 21 - The Loudest Thanksgiving

Faced with spending Thanksgiving apart, Lori and Bobby try to bring their crazy families together for the first time.

22 mins

S3 Ep. 20 - Jeers For Fears / Tea Tale Heart

After agreeing to go to The Royal Woods House of Terror, Linc and Clyde have to toughen up and face their fears. Lola discovers Lucy has an old, fragile doll and decides she must borrow it.

Season 3