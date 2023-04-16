The Loud House

The Loud House - S3 Ep. 22
G | Kids

Expires: in 11 days

After discovering he has rituals, Lincoln worries he's predictable & vows to change it up. When Lori finds out that the golf coach from her dream college is coming to see her play, she gets nervous.

22 mins

S3 Ep. 22 - Predict Ability / Driving Ambition

S3 Ep. 22 - Predict Ability / Driving Ambition

22 mins

S3 Ep. 21 - The Loudest Thanksgiving

Faced with spending Thanksgiving apart, Lori and Bobby try to bring their crazy families together for the first time.

22 mins

S3 Ep. 20 - Jeers For Fears / Tea Tale Heart

After agreeing to go to The Royal Woods House of Terror, Linc and Clyde have to toughen up and face their fears. Lola discovers Lucy has an old, fragile doll and decides she must borrow it.

22 mins

S3 Ep. 19 - Everybody Loves Leni / Middle Men

Torn between her work friends and her school friends, Leni tries to bring everyone together. When Lincoln and Clyde go to tour the middle school, Lynn gives them some questionable advice.

