The Loud House - S3 Ep. 22

Episodes
S3 Ep. 22 - Predict Ability / Driving Ambition
After discovering he has rituals, Lincoln worries he's predictable & vows to change it up. When Lori finds out that the golf coach from her dream college is coming to see her play, she gets nervous.
S3 Ep. 21 - The Loudest Thanksgiving
Faced with spending Thanksgiving apart, Lori and Bobby try to bring their crazy families together for the first time.
S3 Ep. 20 - Jeers For Fears / Tea Tale Heart
After agreeing to go to The Royal Woods House of Terror, Linc and Clyde have to toughen up and face their fears. Lola discovers Lucy has an old, fragile doll and decides she must borrow it.