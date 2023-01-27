The Loud House - S3 Ep. 22

Episodes
S3 Ep. 22 - Predict Ability / Driving Ambition
After discovering he has rituals, Lincoln worries he's predictable and vows to change it up. When Lori finds out that the golf coach from her dream college is coming to see her play, she gets nervous.
S3 Ep. 21 - The Loudest Thanksgiving
Faced with spending Thanksgiving apart, Lori and Bobby try to bring their crazy families together for the first time.
S3 Ep. 20 - Jeers For Fears / Tea Tale Heart
After agreeing to go to The Royal Woods House of Terror, Linc and Clyde have to toughen up and face their fears. Lola discovers Lucy has an old, fragile doll and decides she must borrow it.
S3 Ep. 19 - Everybody Loves Leni / Middle Men
Torn between her work friends and her school friends, Leni tries to bring everyone together. When Lincoln and Clyde go to tour the middle school, Lynn gives them some questionable advice.
S3 Ep. 18 - House Of Lies / Game Boys
After witnessing an excess of lying in the family, Lisa invents lie-detecting glasses to try and curb the fibs. Lincoln asks to borrow Clyde's new gaming system.
S3 Ep. 17 - Really Loud Music
Hoping to win a song-writing contest, Luna contemplates whether she should go with a song that's true to her sound or try to make something that the whole world will love.
S3 Ep. 16 - Sitting Bull / The Spies Who Love Me
The older sisters reluctantly let Lynn into their babysitting club. Ronnie Anne wants to go downtown. But her grandparents think it's too dangerous, so they decide to spy on her.