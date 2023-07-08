The Loud House - S3 Ep. 21

Episodes
S3 Ep. 22 - Predict Ability / Driving Ambition
After discovering he has rituals, Lincoln worries he's predictable & vows to change it up. When Lori finds out that the golf coach from her dream college is coming to see her play, she gets nervous.
S3 Ep. 21 - The Loudest Thanksgiving
Faced with spending Thanksgiving apart, Lori and Bobby try to bring their crazy families together for the first time.
S3 Ep. 20 - Jeers For Fears / Tea Tale Heart
After agreeing to go to The Royal Woods House of Terror, Linc and Clyde have to toughen up and face their fears. Lola discovers Lucy has an old, fragile doll and decides she must borrow it.
S3 Ep. 19 - Everybody Loves Leni / Middle Men
Torn between her work friends and her school friends, Leni tries to bring everyone together. When Lincoln and Clyde go to tour the middle school, Lynn gives them some questionable advice.
S3 Ep. 12 - Gown And Out / Breaking Dad
When Lola advances to a regional pageant she worries she could lose for the first time. Dad has Mr. Grouse watch Lily while he goes to a concert but things quickly start to go wrong.
S3 Ep. 11 - Pasture Bedtime / Shop Girl
The boys struggle with whether to attend Liam's barn sleepover or Girl Jordan's awesome pool party. The kids worry that Leni is too weak and try to teach her how to be more aggressive.
S3 Ep. 8 - Teachers' Union / Head Poet's Anxiety
To try and make gym class better, Lincoln and Clyde set Coach Pacowski and Mrs. Johnson up. Luan mentors Lucy, teaching her how to manage the ups and downs of pursuing a life in the arts.