The Loud House - S3 Ep. 20

Episodes
S3 Ep. 20 - Jeers For Fears / Tea Tale Heart
After agreeing to go to The Royal Woods House of Terror, Linc and Clyde have to toughen up and face their fears. Lola discovers Lucy has an old, fragile doll and decides she must borrow it.
S3 Ep. 19 - Everybody Loves Leni / Middle Men
Torn between her work friends and her school friends, Leni tries to bring everyone together. When Lincoln and Clyde go to tour the middle school, Lynn gives them some questionable advice.
S3 Ep. 12 - Gown And Out / Breaking Dad
When Lola advances to a regional pageant she worries she could lose for the first time. Dad has Mr. Grouse watch Lily while he goes to a concert but things quickly start to go wrong.
S3 Ep. 11 - Pasture Bedtime / Shop Girl
The boys struggle with whether to attend Liam's barn sleepover or Girl Jordan's awesome pool party. The kids worry that Leni is too weak and try to teach her how to be more aggressive.
S3 Ep. 8 - Teachers' Union / Head Poet's Anxiety
To try and make gym class better, Lincoln and Clyde set Coach Pacowski and Mrs. Johnson up. Luan mentors Lucy, teaching her how to manage the ups and downs of pursuing a life in the arts.
S3 Ep. 7 - Fandom Pains / Rita Her Rights
Lucy is annoyed that Lori and Leni have started watching her vampire show. After getting community service for racking up tickets, Mum finds it's more relaxing than being at home.
S3 Ep. 6 - Net Gains / Pipe Dreams
Lynn desperately wants to win a basketball championship but gets drafted onto a terrible team. Mum and Dad are sick of waiting in the long bathroom line so they decide to build a secret bathroom.