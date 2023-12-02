The Loud House - S3 Ep. 18

Episodes
S3 Ep. 20 - Jeers For Fears / Tea Tale Heart
After agreeing to go to The Royal Woods House of Terror, Linc and Clyde have to toughen up and face their fears. Lola discovers Lucy has an old, fragile doll and decides she must borrow it.
S3 Ep. 19 - Everybody Loves Leni / Middle Men
Torn between her work friends and her school friends, Leni tries to bring everyone together. When Lincoln and Clyde go to tour the middle school, Lynn gives them some questionable advice.
S3 Ep. 18 - House Of Lies / Game Boys
After witnessing an excess of lying in the family, Lisa invents lie-detecting glasses to try and curb the fibs. Lincoln asks to borrow Clyde's new gaming system.
S3 Ep. 17 - Really Loud Music
Hoping to win a song-writing contest, Luna contemplates whether she should go with a song that's true to her sound or try to make something that the whole world will love.
S3 Ep. 16 - Sitting Bull / The Spies Who Love Me
The older sisters reluctantly let Lynn into their babysitting club. Ronnie Anne wants to go downtown. But her grandparents think it's too dangerous, so they decide to spy on her.
S3 Ep. 15 - Absent Minded / Be Stella My Heart
Clyde discovers he didn't earn the junior administrator job. When the new girl starts hanging around Lincoln and his friends, they begin to suspect she likes one of them.
S3 Ep. 14 - Scales Of Justice / Crimes Of Fashion
When Lana learns her favourite fish are in jeopardy of losing their home she springs into action. When Leni gets fired from her job due to missing scarves, Lincoln and Clyde take on the case.